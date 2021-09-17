Advertisement

National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action results in over $1.4 billion in losses

Sep. 17, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Department of Justice announced Friday that there are criminal charges against 138 defendants, including 42 doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. These charges stretch to 31 federal districts across the country in multiple healthcare fraud schemes. These schemes resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in alleged losses.

The enforcement action includes a criminal charge against a doctor here in the Southern District of West Virginia for unlawfully prescribing controlled substance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia worked with the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and agents from HHS-OIG, FBI, DEA, and other federal and state law enforcement agencies in the investigation and prosecution of these cases.

“Holding to account those responsible for health care fraud and diversion of prescription drugs is a priority for DEA,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “These fraudulent activities prey on our most vulnerable – those in pain, the substance-addicted, and even the homeless – those who are most susceptible to promises of relief, recovery, or a new start. Not only do these schemes profit from desperation, but they often leave their victims even deeper in addiction. We are grateful to our partners who stand with us to keep our communities safer and healthier through our collective efforts to prevent the misuse and over-prescribing of controlled medications.”

Telemedicine, COVID-19, sober homes and cases involving the illegal prescription and/or distribution of opioids and cases involving traditional health care made up these fraudulent cases.

To view the Assistant Attorney General’s remarks, click here.

