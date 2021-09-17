Man dead, two injured in southeast Ohio crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on state Route 93 near the intersection of Camba Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Two others were taken to the hospital, including a woman who was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital, and her grandson, who was taken by ambulance to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. Investigators say the woman suffered serious injuries. The grandson’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Troopers say the man who died was in his 30s and from Athens County.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. between the towns of Jackson and Oak Hill. It involved a silver car and a blue SUV. The man who was killed was driving the car.

State Route 93 is closed in both directions and will be shut down a while longer, according to the State Highway Patrol.

