Advertisement

Man dead, two injured in southeast Ohio crash

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(Photo source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on state Route 93 near the intersection of Camba Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Two others were taken to the hospital, including a woman who was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital, and her grandson, who was taken by ambulance to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. Investigators say the woman suffered serious injuries. The grandson’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Troopers say the man who died was in his 30s and from Athens County.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. between the towns of Jackson and Oak Hill. It involved a silver car and a blue SUV. The man who was killed was driving the car.

State Route 93 is closed in both directions and will be shut down a while longer, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died in a car accident Wednesday night.
Charleston City Councilman dies in car accident
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
The Piggly Wiggly in Kanawha City switched their advertisement sign to send a strong message...
Local grocery store calls out road conditions with sign: ‘What a state embarrassment’
The girl wasn't at school at the time of the accident because she was quarantining after being...
Girl on bike collides with ambulance at intersection
WSAZ's Brendan Tierney sits down for an exclusive interview with Appalachian Power President...
WSAZ Investigates | Power Struggle

Latest News

More than 2,500 people were left without electricity on Thursday night.
Entire West Virginia community left without power
WV LOTTERY DRAWING
According to a criminal complaint, Dalton G. McGuire is being charged with the shooting and...
Huntington man arrested in double shooting
Chris Tatum, Mayor of Barboursville, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the schedule of...
WSAZ Now Desk | Barboursville Fall Fest underway