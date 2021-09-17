One-on-one interview with White House Vaccination Coordinator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Thursday, Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House Vaccination Coordinator, visited West Virginia to meet with public health leaders and healthcare providers.

Dr. Choucair said the purpose of the visit was to receive an update from those on the frontlines about the work being done to fight the surge in COVID-19 cases and to discuss what the federal government can do to continue to support those efforts.

Dr. Choucair says on Wednesday, he met virtually with members of the West Virginia COVID-19 task force including Dr. Clay Marsh, WVDHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch and Retired Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer.

Taylor Eaton sat down one-on-one with Dr. Choucair to discuss everything from vaccination efforts to boosters and the studies being done to approve a vaccine for those under the age of 12. That full interview is attached to this article.

