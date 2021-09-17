Advertisement

Significant property damage at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail after “mass inmate disturbance”

Investigation underway to determine when, who started
Windows, sprinklers, fire probes and more were damaged during an inmate disturbance at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail Thursday.(Storyblocks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WSAZ) - Major cleanup is underway but operations are normal after what officials call a “mass inmate disturbance” Thursday at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

According to Warden Joshua Vanbibber it started Thursday afternoon and was contained to the facility, posing no public danger. City police were called to the jail stabilize the situation.

Vanbibber says no staff or inmates were injured, but there was significant property damage to sprinkler heads, windows, sinks, fire probes and more. He says the disturbance was under control around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the melee.

Vanbibber says security camera footage is being reviewed, and extra staff Friday and over the weekend in hopes to keep things from escalating again.

