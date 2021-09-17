TRAFFIC ALERT | Drivers should expect lane closures during bridge inspections

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Drivers should expect daily delays as contractors next week inspect the two bridges that cross the Ohio River between Ashland and Lawrence County, Ohio.

“There could be delays on both bridges, especially during commute times,” Allen Blair, public information officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said. “We will start with the 13th Street bridge, which carries traffic to Ohio.”

Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, contractors will use climbing gear, lifts, and specialized trucks to inspect structural components of the 12th Street (green) and 13th Street (blue) bridges that carry U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 traffic between Kentucky and Ohio.

The inspection will require daily lane closures – between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – on each bridge and on U.S. 23 (Greenup Avenue), according to KYTC’s schedule:

Monday, Sept. 20, 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open. Expect merging traffic entering the bridge from Kentucky and while exiting the bridge in Ohio.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

Thursday, Sept. 23, 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

Friday, Sept. 24, Greenup Avenue below the bridges, alternating single-lane closures, each direction.

Saturday, Sept. 25, 12th Street bridge, one-lane traffic across the bridge. Crews will begin with the left lane closed, followed by the right lane closed. The opposite lane will remain open each time. No over-dimensional loads are permitted during the inspection.

Blair recommends drivers plan for their commute, as there could be backups.

“We do expect some backups, possibly onto U.S. 52 in Ohio. People should be aware of that,” Blair said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.