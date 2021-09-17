Advertisement

United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage

There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning,
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning, though additional reports indicate that the ground stop has been lifted.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - United Airlines experienced issues with its computer system that affected flights, but those issues have been resolved, according to its Twitter feed.

Still, if you are heading out on United Airlines Friday, it’s a good idea to pack your patience, as the early morning disruption may cause delays.

Flights nationwide had reportedly been stopped due to the outage Friday morning.

Customers queried the United Airlines Twitter feed amid the reports that its flights were grounded nationwide, and received variations of the same response: “We apologize for the hold-up. Our teams are working on this issue now, and will do what they can to address it as quickly as possible.”

By about 8 a.m. Eastern, the response had changed to: “Hi there, this issue should already be resolved. Thanks for your patience.”

