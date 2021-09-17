Advertisement

Veteran member of Charleston Fire Department being remembered

The Charleston Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A veteran member of the Charleston Police Department has passed away.

According to a statement from the city of Charleston, Capt. James David Byrd died on Sept. 15.

Byrd’s most recent assignment was at Station 8 on Copenhaver Drive. He was also a member of the Urban Search and Rescue Team and “used his skills to save countless lives throughout his career,” a news release said.

He had been with the department for 22 years.

“I had the opportunity to work alongside Captain Byrd during our vaccination clinics. He was truly dedicated to our city and her people,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin in a news release. “A City of Charleston flag is currently flying at half-staff above Station 8 in honor of Captain Byrd’s service.”

“I had the pleasure of working alongside Captain Byrd during our many years at the Charleston Fire Department together. His love of the job was easy to see, and his work ethic was unmatched,” said Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner in a news release. “His brothers and sisters on the Charleston Fire Department will continue his legacy.”

At this time, no service arrangements have been made.

