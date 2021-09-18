First Warning Forecast | One more hot day before temperatures start to cool

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last Saturday in summer certainly felt like it as temperatures soared well into the 80s and even made a run at 90 degrees in some spots. Sunday will see similarly hot conditions, then it is all downhill from there as a strong cold front pushes through during the middle of the week. Just in time for the start of fall, temperatures will actually skip ahead to a mid-October feel. The chill down will also be accompanied by increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially on Wednesday.

An isolated shower remains possible in a couple spots before sunset Saturday evening, otherwise expect dry conditions with passing high clouds. Temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by midnight.

No rain will be seen Saturday night into Sunday, but areas of fog can be expected under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday stays dry for much of the day with continued sunshine and high temperatures rising to the upper 80s. Towards sunset, isolated showers are possible across southern portions of the region.

Monday turns partly cloudy with the chance for a few passing showers. High temperatures stay near the mid 80s.

For Tuesday, the sky stays partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures come up a little cooler near 80 degrees.

Wednesday, the first day of fall, sees widespread showers and thunderstorms with a passing cold front. Heavy rainfall is possible. Temperatures quickly drop from the mid 70s towards midday to the upper 50s by nightfall.

Thursday morning starts with temperatures near 50 degrees, and high temperatures only reach the upper 60s for the afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen.

Friday morning begins even chillier with lows in the upper 40s. The afternoon ends off near 70 degrees with decent sunshine.

Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few passing showers. Morning lows start in the low 50s, with afternoon highs coming up around 70 degrees again.

