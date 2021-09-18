Herd and WVU battle to a tie

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 90 minutes and two overtimes couldn’t determine a winner between two top ten teams in college soccer as Marshall and West Virginia battled to a 2-2 tie Friday night at Hoops Family Field. A record crowd of 3,033 watched the game as WVU’s record is now 4-0-2 while the Herd is 3-1-2.

“We created a lot of chances in the second half and in the overtime especially,” Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. “Even in the first half I think that we were just to open in transition. (WVU) did a really good job counterattacking and hitting the space. They scored and then we got one right back but it was kind of casual for us. The second half was fantastic. I thought it was great to see Collin (Mocyunas), Jan-Erik (Leinhos), Nate (Dossantos) on the back and then (Adam) Lubell and Gabriel (Alves) on the left did a great job in the second half and in the overtimes.

“We kept our composure and that is all we can really ask of the guys in those situations. We created the chances to win the game and we created them four times near the end of the game. We just have to finish one and in the future we will finish one. It will go in, like the final in Cary (National Championship match) we finished that one chance we had and tonight we didn’t. That is the small margin in tight games. And credit to Strats (WVU head coach Dan Stratford), they were very well organized and came with a game plan and stuck to it.”

“This was a great advertisement for college soccer and for the state of West Virginia,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “Those were two, top-five teams; it was a fair reflection of where we are, and it was a really interesting game.

“I’m just proud of the players. This was a new challenge in my tenure with the program. We’ve obviously had good results at home against ranked opponents, but this was the first time we’ve really had to go into someone else’s environment and see what we’re made of. I’m really pleased that 3,000 people here had a good time, and so did everyone else watching it.”

