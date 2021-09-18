Man shot in arm; police search for suspects
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are on scene of a shooting on Clay Avenue.
According to dispatchers the call came in just before 12:30 p.m. of a man who had been shot.
CPD says one male has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Police are now searching for three males.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
