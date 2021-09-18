Advertisement

Man shot in arm; police search for suspects

Shooting crime scene
Shooting crime scene(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are on scene of a shooting on Clay Avenue.

According to dispatchers the call came in just before 12:30 p.m. of a man who had been shot.

CPD says one male has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police are now searching for three males.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died, and two people were hurt in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Jackson County,...
Man dead, two injured in southeast Ohio crash
Deputies need your help finding a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened early...
Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident
Windows, sprinklers, fire probes and more were damaged during an inmate disturbance at...
Significant property damage at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail after “mass inmate disturbance”
Caleb Atkins was found guilty of those charges and is being held at the South Central Regional...
Man found guilty of sexual assault
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Latest News

A person has been struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train
herd wvu soccer
Hometown Hero | Jordan Sparks
Hometown Hero | Jordan Sparks
Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop Friday in Scioto County to once again urge people to get the...
Ohio Gov. DeWine, health officials discuss COVID-19 surge’s impact on hospitals