Putnam County Fairgrounds vandalized

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify who is responsible for vandalizing the Putnam County Fairgrounds this week.

“The town of Eleanor has some fantastic maintenance guys that go around and they check the facilities out each morning, and that’s when they found the damages that were done,” said Andrew Parsons, vice president of the Putnam County Fair Board.

On Friday morning, county officials discovered graffiti and parts of the grass torn up with tire tracks.

Putnam County Fairgrounds vandalism. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

“It’s extremely unfortunate. You’ve got a lot of volunteers, a lot of good people that put in a lot of hard time and effort to try and make the fair better,” Parsons told WSAZ. “One thing is for sure, we will not let this deter us but it is pretty aggravating when it does happen.”

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said they believe the crime happened sometime at night.

“Whether it was juveniles or not it’s surely juvenile behavior,” Eggleton said. “We’d like to know who did it, (would) like to go talk to them (and) charge them with obstruction of property.”

“We just want the good people that (are) watching the fairgrounds (to) make those phone calls, turn in something suspicious, let’s try to catch people that (are) setting us back,” Parsons said.

Parsons said right now, the fair board has an online auction going on to raise money to keep making updates and repairs to their facility.

“That’s really what we need to focus on more than anything, I think,” he said, “We don’t want to focus on the negativity.”

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or the Eleanor Police Department.

