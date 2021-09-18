Advertisement

Putnam County Fairgrounds vandalized

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify who is responsible for vandalizing the Putnam County Fairgrounds this week.

“The town of Eleanor has some fantastic maintenance guys that go around and they check the facilities out each morning, and that’s when they found the damages that were done,” said Andrew Parsons, vice president of the Putnam County Fair Board.

On Friday morning, county officials discovered graffiti and parts of the grass torn up with tire tracks.

Putnam County Fairgrounds vandalism.
Putnam County Fairgrounds vandalism.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

“It’s extremely unfortunate. You’ve got a lot of volunteers, a lot of good people that put in a lot of hard time and effort to try and make the fair better,” Parsons told WSAZ. “One thing is for sure, we will not let this deter us but it is pretty aggravating when it does happen.”

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said they believe the crime happened sometime at night.

“Whether it was juveniles or not it’s surely juvenile behavior,” Eggleton said. “We’d like to know who did it, (would) like to go talk to them (and) charge them with obstruction of property.”

“We just want the good people that (are) watching the fairgrounds (to) make those phone calls, turn in something suspicious, let’s try to catch people that (are) setting us back,” Parsons said.

Parsons said right now, the fair board has an online auction going on to raise money to keep making updates and repairs to their facility.

“That’s really what we need to focus on more than anything, I think,” he said, “We don’t want to focus on the negativity.”

Deputies ask anyone with information to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or the Eleanor Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died in a car accident Wednesday night.
Charleston City Councilman dies in car accident
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a tree fell on his car along Greenbrier...
Man seriously injured after tree falls on car
Investigators say 27 inmates at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail secured doors from inside...
More details released about mass jail disturbance
WSAZ's Brendan Tierney sits down for an exclusive interview with Appalachian Power President...
WSAZ Investigates | Power Struggle
The Piggly Wiggly in Kanawha City switched their advertisement sign to send a strong message...
Local grocery store calls out road conditions with sign: ‘What a state embarrassment’

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop Friday in Scioto County to once again urge people to get the...
Ohio Gov. DeWine, health officials discuss COVID-19 surge’s impact on hospitals
Governor DeWine made a stop in Scioto County Friday to once again urge people to get the...
Governor DeWine, health officials discuss COVID-19 surge's impact on hospitals
Fairgrounds vandalized
Significant property damage at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail after “mass inmate disturbance”
Significant property damage at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail after “mass inmate disturbance”