Advertisement

AP Top 25 has some changes

Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) is tackled by West Virginia safety Sean Mahone...
Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) is tackled by West Virginia safety Sean Mahone (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)(William Wotring | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once again, the top two teams are the same in the Associated Press college football poll as Alabama and Georgia are numbers one and two with Oregon jumping up to third while Penn State made a move from 10th to 6th. Ohio State dropped one spot despite beating Tulsa while both Kentucky and West Virginia are in the also receiving votes category. Here’s the complete list for week four.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1547 1

2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1491 2

3. Oregon 3-0 1385 4

4. Oklahoma 3-0 1302 3

5. Iowa 3-0 1298 5

6. Penn St. 3-0 1197 10

7. Texas A&M 3-0 1158 7

8. Cincinnati 3-0 1145 8

9. Clemson 2-1 1074 6

10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9

11. Florida 2-1 930 11

12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12

13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17

14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14

15. BYU 3-0 603 23

16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20

17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16

18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18

19. Michigan 3-0 456 25

20. Michigan St. 3-0 389 -

21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21

22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 -

23. Auburn 2-1 166 22

24. UCLA 2-1 142 13

25. Kansas St. 3-0 127 -

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has been struck by a train.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train
A man died, and two people were hurt in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Jackson County,...
Man dead, two injured in southeast Ohio crash
Police say they are looking for 3 male suspects.
Man shot in arm; police search for suspects
Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop Friday in Scioto County to once again urge people to get the...
Ohio Gov. DeWine, health officials discuss COVID-19 surge’s impact on hospitals
Family and friends of Kristen Smith, who died earlier this year, gathered at the Floyd County...
‘I want answers’: Family and friends of Floyd County woman looking for answers following death

Latest News

CATS CHATTANOOGA
WVU VA TECH
HERD ECU GAME
Pirates win 42-38.
Pirates shock Herd at home