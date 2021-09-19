AP Top 25 has some changes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once again, the top two teams are the same in the Associated Press college football poll as Alabama and Georgia are numbers one and two with Oregon jumping up to third while Penn State made a move from 10th to 6th. Ohio State dropped one spot despite beating Tulsa while both Kentucky and West Virginia are in the also receiving votes category. Here’s the complete list for week four.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1547 1

2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1491 2

3. Oregon 3-0 1385 4

4. Oklahoma 3-0 1302 3

5. Iowa 3-0 1298 5

6. Penn St. 3-0 1197 10

7. Texas A&M 3-0 1158 7

8. Cincinnati 3-0 1145 8

9. Clemson 2-1 1074 6

10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9

11. Florida 2-1 930 11

12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12

13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17

14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14

15. BYU 3-0 603 23

16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20

17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16

18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18

19. Michigan 3-0 456 25

20. Michigan St. 3-0 389 -

21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21

22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 -

23. Auburn 2-1 166 22

24. UCLA 2-1 142 13

25. Kansas St. 3-0 127 -

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.

