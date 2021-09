GALLIA COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A vehicle crash has closed down US-35 East in Gallia County. The crash is estimated to be about five miles beyond SR-160.

A detour is being set up at this time and drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

At this time it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Keep checking this article for updated information as it becomes available.

