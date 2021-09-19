First Warning Forecast | Fall is coming

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fall equinox lands on Wednesday at 3:20 PM. While it would be nice to ease into the cooler weather, the region will instead be treated to an abrupt change of seasons as summery conditions turn quickly into a mid-October feel by Thursday. Temperatures will then stay below seasonable through the upcoming weekend. Wet weather accompanies the temperature swing, with Tuesday and Wednesday looking to be the most active days.

Outside of a stray shower or two, expect dry conditions Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog may form overnight, but it is not expected to be as widespread as previous nights. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Monday stays partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower or two, mainly across southeastern Ohio, eastern Kentucky, and far western West Virginia. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s, but this will be the last day in the 80s for the foreseeable future.

For Tuesday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with passing showers and thunderstorms at times. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the afternoon.

Wednesday, the first day of fall, sees widespread showers and thunderstorms with a passing cold front. Heavy rainfall is possible. Temperatures quickly drop from the mid 70s towards midday to the upper 50s by nightfall.

Thursday morning starts with temperatures in the low 50s, and high temperatures only reach the mid 60s for the afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen with the opportunity for isolated showers, mainly in the morning.

Friday morning begins even chillier with lows in the upper 40s. However, the afternoon ends off near 70 degrees with abundant sunshine.

Saturday sees a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few passing showers. Morning lows start near 50 degrees, with afternoon highs coming up around 70 degrees again.

Sunday returns to mostly sunny and dry conditions as afternoon high temperatures reach the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.