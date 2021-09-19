Advertisement

Ohio State doubles up Tulsa

The Ohio State Buckeyes have failed in their quest to trademark 'The.'
The Ohio State Buckeyes have failed in their quest to trademark 'The.'(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — TreVeyon Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old freshman rushing record, romping for 277 yards and three touchdowns as No. 9 Ohio State pulled away late to beat Tulsa 41-20 on Saturday.

Henderson ran for scores of 5, 48 and 52 yards, which managed to paper over some of the same weaknesses Ohio State showed in the 32-25 upset by Oregon last week that sent the Buckeyes tumbling in the AP Top 25 poll.

As a team, the Buckeyes (2-1) were not sharp. But Tulsa (0-3) couldn’t match them blow for blow, and Henderson, who ran for 69 yards in the first two games combined, broke through with some huge plays at critical times. A late interception that Cameron Martinez returned for a 61-yard touchdown made the score look worse than it was for the persistent Golden Hurricane.

“We’re kind of getting last week out of our system,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “Certainly a lot of things to work on.”

The Ohio State defense, while holding Tulsa to 73 yards on the ground, allowed Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin to throw for a career-high 428 yards and the team’s first two touchdown passes this season. Josh Johnson caught eight passes for a career-high 149 yards.

Henderson’s first big run came in the third quarter with Ohio State hanging on to a 13-6 lead. He bounced right and blew past defensive backs for the 48-yard touchdown. Then at the end of the quarter, after Tulsa had pulled to 20-13, he broke through a hole in the middle and headed for the left sideline and the 52-yard score.

Ohio State’s freshman quarterback, C.J. Stroud missed some receivers, tossed an interception and lost a fumble. He threw for 185 yards and a late touchdown to Garrett Wilson that gave the Buckeyes some breathing room.

“I thought all three phases contributed,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “We did some good things and gave ourselves an opportunity there late.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died, and two people were hurt in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Jackson County,...
Man dead, two injured in southeast Ohio crash
Deputies need your help finding a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened early...
Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run incident
Investigators say 27 inmates at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail secured doors from inside...
More details released about mass jail disturbance
Caleb Atkins was found guilty of those charges and is being held at the South Central Regional...
Man found guilty of sexual assault
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Latest News

Mountaineers get huge home win
WVU gets huge home win
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during the first...
Cats hold off Chattanooga
2-2 was the final from Hoops Family Field
Herd and WVU battle to a tie
herd wvu soccer