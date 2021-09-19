Pirates shock Herd at home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall picked the wrong quarter to go scoreless Saturday night. The East Carolina Pirates beat the Herd 42-38 after outscoring Marshall 21-0 in the final 15 minutes. In fact, all three touchdowns were made inside the final 7:31 of the game.

Marshall outgained ECU in both rushing and passing but three turnovers were costly at Edwards Stadium. The Herd falls to 2-1 on the year and next play at Appalachian State Thursday night.

This story will be updated.

