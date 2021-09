KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County road is closed due to a head-on collision.

Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near East Dupont Avenue and Calvary Road.

One person has been transported due to injuries.

