Construction site damaged, work underway to identify driver

The incident happened Sunday morning at the construction site of the future Eastern Kentucky...
The incident happened Sunday morning at the construction site of the future Eastern Kentucky Trails Property & Campground.(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Prestonsburg Police are asking for help identifying the person responsible for thousands of dollars in damage to a construction site.

The incident happened Sunday morning at the construction site of the future Eastern Kentucky Trails Property & Campground.

Prestonsburg Police say they received a complaint from Davis Brothers Construction that someone on an ATV came to the construction site and damaged the hydro-seed that had been put down between the camp site and the Prestonsburg Passage Trail. The damage is around $2,000.

Police say video footage shows the ATV coming onto the property, doing donuts and tossing gravel and hydro-seed into the air.

The following morning, police say with the help of a District 1 Constable, they found the ATV at a home on an unnamed road off of Ky. 850 just past the campground.

Davis Brothers Construction is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest of the operator of the ATV.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Prestonsburg Police at 606-886-1010. Callers can remain anonymous.

