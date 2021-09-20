Funeral held for 11-month-old baby as HPD continues investigation

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - Olivia Taylor writes a letter to her 11-month-old son as she laid him to rest.

“As his mother I had a lot of hope,” said Taylor.

When her baby Silas Lee was born she said, he was a happy smiling baby. Then at two months old, Olivia took him to the hospital when she knew something was really wrong.

“His brain was so swollen they could not really tell. There was so much blood and behind his retinas he had hemorrhaging that’s when they knew a healthy baby does not just wake up with these problems,” she said.

Huntington Police say they showed up to the hospital after reports of suspected abuse of the two-month-old boy. Police tell WSAZ, their investigation is ongoing.

Olivia’s dad Keith Taylor has been by her side from the beginning.

“My daughter could not work 24/7, she was barely able to survive,” said Keith.

Even John Buckland with Heroes 4 Hire came as Batman to honor Silas and raise awareness for children who have suffered abuse.

“It is a tragic situation the family has gone through hell on earth in the last 8 months,” said Buckland.

For the last 8 months since he was hospitalized, Olivia and her family have not known where to turn.

There is not enough out there for families that are dealing with this we barely received any help whatsoever,” he said. “Hospitals turning us away due to no beds because of COVID-19 or saying ‘well, we don’t think there is anymore we can do.’”

On September 9th, Olivia, Keith and her family said their final goodbyes.

“He passed away at my daughter’s apartment and we all got to hold him carry him out when it was time that was absolutely devastating,” he said.

Huntington Police are now looking at the autopsy reports to find a cause of death. They said if that comes back indicating signs of abuse they will prosecute any and all suspects involved.

Olivia, Keith and everyone who showed up Sunday now hope for closure and justice, forever keeping Silas Lee their smiling baby boy in their hearts, always.

