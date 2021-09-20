Advertisement

Growing need of food insecurity in kids

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A recent survey from GenYouth, a leading non-profit dedicated to creating healthier school communities, found that 73% of school nutritionists are concerned about child hunger in the coming school year.

With the pandemic putting even more pressure on schools to deliver daily nutrition to tens of millions of students, Alexis Glick, CEO of GenYouth, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss the survey results and how you can help schools right here in the tri-state feed local students.

