Huntington Fire Prevention Parade canceled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2021 Huntington Fire Prevention Parade has been canceled.

The event was scheduled to happen on Oct. 4, however, officials have cited rising COVID-19 cases as the reason for the cancellation.

The parade was also canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The event brings families to downtown Huntington each year and features fire departments from across the tri-state.

It is used as a tool to teach students about fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.