Interstate closed after multiple car crash

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a multiple vehicle accident at the St. Albans Interstate Bridge.

According to dispatch, they are hearing there are at least four cars involved in this accident. This has caused the road to be completely closed in both directions

No one has been transported at this and there is no word on injuries at this time.

Nitro Police, Nitro Fire Department, Kanawha EMS and Putnam EMS have responded and are on scene.

