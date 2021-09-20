Kentucky COVID-19 | 88 more deaths, 8,571 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said the delta variant continues to ravage lives throughout the commonwealth.

As of Monday, the state reported 88 more COVID-19 related deaths and 8,571 new cases throughout a three-day period (Saturday through Monday).

The governor released the following numbers from the last three days:

- 3,811 new cases/48 more deaths on Saturday

- 2,685 new cases /23 more deaths on Sunday

- 2,075 new cases/17 more deaths on Monday

Beshear said it was the third highest case week of the pandemic, and August had the most cases of the entire pandemic.

The statewide death toll has climbed to 8,339 people. Beshear said some people as young as their 20s and 30s have passed away in the latest wave of the delta variant.

Monday’s positivity rate was 12.18%.

Beshear said more than two-thirds of hospitals are reporting critical staffing shortages as of Monday.

“People going into the hospital are getting sicker than ever before,” he said, adding that 92% of those patients are unvaccinated and that the virus is infecting entire families in some cases.

Regarding monoclonal antibody treatment, Beshear said more than 5,000 treatments were given out last week. An estimated 5,500 will take place this week.

As of Monday, more than 2.6 million Kentuckians had been at least partially vaccinated throughout the state (2,652,144).

The governor said some counties still have less than a 40% vaccination rate, and that Greenup County is among counties that have passed the 50% vaccination threshold.

Beshear also said COVID testing will be made available to schools throughout Kentucky.

