Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A puppy found weak and malnourished in a cardboard box was discovered by Kentucky Humane Society workers near their recycle bin in Louisville Friday.

KHS shared the story on their Facebook page Monday afternoon. The post said a staff member named Warren found a cardboard box that had “Found Help Me” written on it. The box had been taped shut and had air holes punched into it. When she opened the box, she found the puppy.

Staff said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was bloody from sores that covered his body. Warren said the puppy could not stand on his own because he was so weak.

Security cameras were checked to see when the box was dropped off and found a man fleeing the area around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The puppy was taken to the veterinary team at KHS, who began treating his injuries and helping to manage the pain. He only weighed 15 pounds and was found with adult teeth, which the veterinary team said may mean his growth was stunted.

(Story continues below post. WARNING: Pictures included may be considered graphic. Viewer discretion advised.)

Weighing barely half of a healthy dog, he was infested with Demodex — irritating mites that ate the dog’s hair from under the skin. Four days later, veterinary technician Angela Mikesell said he’s already getting better.

“We have treated the Demodex, which is one pill,” Mikesell said. “t’s totally treatable. Caught early, it doesn’t get like this.”

Mikesell said she’s going to foster the dog and is enamored by his sweet personality.

“I just love the little guy and I want to see him get better,” Mikesell said. “I want to help him.”

The humane society said the puppy, who doesn’t yet have a name, has a long road of recovery ahead.

“It’s just going to take time for him to heal, physically, and emotionally,” Mikesell said.

The puppy’s story reminiscent of another dog found by KHS. Ethan was abandoned back in January, and his story helped raise thousand of dollars for other pets.

“We have been able to save those animals and provide that extensive medical care because of Ethan,” Mikesell said.

Ethan’s viral story inspired Kentucky House Bill 57, named “Ethan’s Law,” making torture of dogs or cats a Class D felony. The law never went through the House.

Mikesell said that the Humane Society doesn’t focus on punishing animal abusers. They just want to give the pets better care.

“When you see a case like this, when you see a dog suffering, we are here to help those animals,” Mikesell said. “So if you see a case like this, please, don’t dump it.”

KHS is asking for donations to help treat the puppy and the other animals within the shelter. For more information and how you can donate, visit the Kentucky Humane Society website.

