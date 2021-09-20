Advertisement

Man killed in motorcycle accident

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man has died in a motorcycle accident in Vinton County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say Shawn Urschel, 50, of Waverly, was traveling westbound on U.S. 50 when he struck a car that was pulling out of a driveway around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

He was transported to the Adena Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

