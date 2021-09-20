Man killed in motorcycle accident

VINTON COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man has died in a motorcycle accident in Vinton County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say Shawn Urschel, 50, of Waverly, was traveling westbound on U.S. 50 when he struck a car that was pulling out of a driveway around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

He was transported to the Adena Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

