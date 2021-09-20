Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Monday afternoon on the east end of Charleston.

It happened after 1 p.m. along Washington Street East.

Charleston Police say one man was stabbed under his arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, there is no word on any suspects or what led up to the stabbing.

