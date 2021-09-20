Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Charleston

The stabbing was reported along Washington Street East in Charleston Monday afternoon.
The stabbing was reported along Washington Street East in Charleston Monday afternoon.(Max Wallace WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Monday afternoon on the east end of Charleston.

It happened after 1 p.m. along Washington Street East.

Charleston Police say one man was stabbed under his arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, there is no word on any suspects or what led up to the stabbing.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle accident
A crash has temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of US-35 in Gallia County.
Driver life flighted after semi roll over on US 35
Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near East Dupont Avenue and Calvary...
Road back open after head-on collision
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Funeral held for 11-month-old baby who died on Sept. 9th.
Funeral held for 11-month-old baby as HPD continues investigation

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Huntington Fire Prevention Parade canceled
Pfizer will be presenting information to the FDA in hopes of an emergency use approval for its...
Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine works for kids 5 to 11
Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died in a car accident Wednesday night.
Charleston City Councilman dies in car accident
Man hit and killed by a pickup truck on Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove.
Deputies identify man hit and killed by truck