Advertisement

Most wanted list for hot holiday toys

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The ‘Toys, Tots, Pets and more Team’ receives thousands of products for review each year, and composes a list of the items that are sure to be at the top of kids’ wish lists this holiday season.

The TTPM editorial team has a combined 100-plus years of predicting the hottest toys.

TTPM Toy Expert and Senior Editor, Laurie Leahey, joined Taylor with some of her favorites on the most wanted holiday list.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle accident
A crash has temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of US-35 in Gallia County.
Driver life flighted after semi roll over on US 35
Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near East Dupont Avenue and Calvary...
Road back open after head-on collision
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Funeral held for 11-month-old baby who died on Sept. 9th.
Funeral held for 11-month-old baby as HPD continues investigation

Latest News

The stabbing was reported along Washington Street East in Charleston Monday afternoon.
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Charleston
Growing need of food insecurity in kids
Growing need of food insecurity in kids
Get red carpet makeup looks at home
Get red carpet makeup looks at home
Moana Jr. with First Stage Theatre Company
Moana Jr. with First Stage Theatre Company