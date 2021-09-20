Most wanted list for hot holiday toys

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The ‘Toys, Tots, Pets and more Team’ receives thousands of products for review each year, and composes a list of the items that are sure to be at the top of kids’ wish lists this holiday season.

The TTPM editorial team has a combined 100-plus years of predicting the hottest toys.

TTPM Toy Expert and Senior Editor, Laurie Leahey, joined Taylor with some of her favorites on the most wanted holiday list.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.