Police looking for escaped juveniles; three captured

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Barboursville Police Officers were looking Monday afternoon for four juveniles who escaped from the Shell Juvenile Center.

That is according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

Just before 5 p.m., three were taken into custody near the detention center.

Earlier in the afternoon, crews were reported looking in the Merritt Creek area near the interstate and the Big Ben Bowen Highway.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says the juveniles took off during outdoor recreation.

Police say the young men were last seen around 3:30 p.m. wearing wearing gray sweatpants and maroon shirts.

If you see anyone matching this description or have any other information you are asked to call 911.

