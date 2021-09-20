Advertisement

Police looking for escaped juveniles; three captured

Four juveniles escaped from the Shell Juvenile Center in Barboursville, and three were taken...
Four juveniles escaped from the Shell Juvenile Center in Barboursville, and three were taken into custody.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Barboursville Police Officers were looking Monday afternoon for four juveniles who escaped from the Shell Juvenile Center.

That is according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

Just before 5 p.m., three were taken into custody near the detention center.

Earlier in the afternoon, crews were reported looking in the Merritt Creek area near the interstate and the Big Ben Bowen Highway.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says the juveniles took off during outdoor recreation.

Police say the young men were last seen around 3:30 p.m. wearing wearing gray sweatpants and maroon shirts.

If you see anyone matching this description or have any other information you are asked to call 911.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle accident
A crash has temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of US-35 in Gallia County.
Driver life flighted after semi roll over on US 35
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near East Dupont Avenue and Calvary...
Road back open after head-on collision
Police say they are looking for 3 male suspects.
Police identify victim of shooting

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky COVID-19 | 88 more deaths, 8,571 new cases
The incident happened Sunday morning at the construction site of the future Eastern Kentucky...
Construction site damaged, work underway to identify driver
The stabbing was reported along Washington Street East in Charleston Monday afternoon.
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Charleston
Most wanted list for hot holiday toys
Most wanted list for hot holiday toys