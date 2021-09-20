Advertisement

Woman riding bike hit, killed by car

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Christie Southers, who lives along state Route 141 in Ironton, can usually sleep through the heavy traffic.

“It was around 7:30 in the morning when I heard a thump, and then I heard another thump,” Southers said.

She says what she saw out of her dining room window early Sunday morning near Campbell Drive is a sight she’s only ever seen through a TV screen.

“Something you see in a horror movie,” Southers said.

Ironton police say a driver hit a woman on a bicycle and she later died at the hospital.

Marcia Schwede was in her late 40s and from Ironton.

‘’She hit his windshield, smashed his windshield in,” Southers said.

There are no sidewalks in this area, which neighbors say is unsafe for those riding a bike or walking along the road.

“There’s just dirt and grass,” Southers said.

Police say they believe Schwede swerved to the left, and that’s when the driver of the car hit the back of her bicycle.

“He was very upset. Crying, shaking. There was nothing he could’ve done. He tried, but there was nothing anybody could have done,” Southers said.

Police say no charges are expected to be filed against the driver at this time.

