4 more deaths, 75 new COVID cases reported in part of southeast Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four more deaths and 75 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

Health officials made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest victims were a 69-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, a 74-year-old man, and an 83-year-old man. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 118 people.

The 75 new cases bring the total to 10,235 since the pandemic started.

Health officials say the community transmission level remains high and that 39.58% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

