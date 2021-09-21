Advertisement

4 more deaths, 75 new COVID cases reported in part of southeast Ohio

Four more deaths and 75 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County, Ohio.
Four more deaths and 75 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County, Ohio.(KFYR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four more deaths and 75 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

Health officials made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest victims were a 69-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, a 74-year-old man, and an 83-year-old man. Their deaths bring the countywide death toll to 118 people.

The 75 new cases bring the total to 10,235 since the pandemic started.

Health officials say the community transmission level remains high and that 39.58% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle accident
A trooper escorts one of the escapees to a cruiser.
All escaped juveniles now in custody
Police say no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.
Woman riding bike hit, killed by car
Crews are responding to a multiple vehicle accident at the St. Albans Interstate Bridge.
UPDATE | I-64 reopens after multi-vehicle accident
Crews responded Monday to a fire at Outback Steakhouse at the Charleston Town Center.
Fire damages Charleston restaurant

Latest News

Charleston artist, philanthropist remembered
Charleston artist, philanthropist remembered
To ride, you have to download the Bird Rides app and enter your personal information -- along...
New pay-per-ride scooters touching down in St. Albans
Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Pike County
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Gov. DeWine | More and more younger Ohioans are being hospitalized by COVID-19