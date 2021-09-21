Charleston artist, philanthropist remembered

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An artist who has helped to make Charleston brighter through his colorful murals and paintings has passed away, according to Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin.

The mayor released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying:

“We are so sad to hear that Charly Jupiter Hamilton, nationally and internationally known artist, passed away earlier today. The void we are feeling from this loss is indescribable. Through his works, including captivating acrylic canvases, hand-built sculptures, carved and painted wood wall reliefs, and self-pulled block prints, Charly has made his mark on the art scene.”

Goodwin said he “painted the world as he saw it, full of enthusiasm, child-like mischief and big, big vision. He brought vibrance to our City through his work.”

Hamilton’s artwork can be seen on the city of Charleston’s West Side near Bully Trap Barber Shop and Mi Cocina De Amor.

Hamilton is survived by his wife Rhoda and stepson Sam.

