Advertisement

Charleston artist, philanthropist remembered

Charleston artist, philanthropist remembered
Charleston artist, philanthropist remembered(City of Charleston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An artist who has helped to make Charleston brighter through his colorful murals and paintings has passed away, according to Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin.

The mayor released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying:

“We are so sad to hear that Charly Jupiter Hamilton, nationally and internationally known artist, passed away earlier today. The void we are feeling from this loss is indescribable. Through his works, including captivating acrylic canvases, hand-built sculptures, carved and painted wood wall reliefs, and self-pulled block prints, Charly has made his mark on the art scene.”

Goodwin said he “painted the world as he saw it, full of enthusiasm, child-like mischief and big, big vision. He brought vibrance to our City through his work.”

Hamilton’s artwork can be seen on the city of Charleston’s West Side near Bully Trap Barber Shop and Mi Cocina De Amor.

Hamilton is survived by his wife Rhoda and stepson Sam.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle accident
A trooper escorts one of the escapees to a cruiser.
All escaped juveniles now in custody
Police say no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.
Woman riding bike hit, killed by car
Crews are responding to a multiple vehicle accident at the St. Albans Interstate Bridge.
UPDATE | I-64 reopens after multi-vehicle accident
Crews responded Monday to a fire at Outback Steakhouse at the Charleston Town Center.
Fire damages Charleston restaurant

Latest News

To ride, you have to download the Bird Rides app and enter your personal information -- along...
New pay-per-ride scooters touching down in St. Albans
Four more deaths and 75 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County, Ohio.
4 more deaths, 75 new COVID cases reported in part of southeast Ohio
Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Pike County
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's response.
Gov. DeWine | More and more younger Ohioans are being hospitalized by COVID-19