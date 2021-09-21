COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,337 new cases, 17 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 21, 2021, there are currently 17,435 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,441 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

1,337 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 225,772.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, a 61-year old female from Roane County, an 80-year old female from Marion County, a 71-year old male from Marion County, an 86-year old female from Marion County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, a 73-year old female from Monroe County, a 62-year old female from Raleigh County, a 59-year old female from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 93-year old female from Marion County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 52-year old female from Logan County.

As of Tuesday, 38 counties on the state’s County Alert System are color-coded red.

WV COVID-19 data 9 21 21 (WV DHHR)

There are 1,876 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta.

955 West Virginians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, 292 have been admitted to the ICU and 164 are on a ventilator.

74 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 60 percent is fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn mor about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Breakthrough case data is as follows:

WV COVID-19 data 9 21 21 (WV DHHR)

204,896 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (102), Berkeley (717), Boone (250), Braxton (223), Brooke (150), Cabell (1,221), Calhoun (76), Clay (102), Doddridge (70), Fayette (457), Gilmer (41), Grant (205), Greenbrier (334), Hampshire (222), Hancock (260), Hardy (176), Harrison (847), Jackson (259), Jefferson (369), Kanawha (1,244), Lewis (192), Lincoln (166), Logan (418), Marion (587), Marshall (359), Mason (215), McDowell (261), Mercer (701), Mineral (360), Mingo (346), Monongalia (381), Monroe (164), Morgan (153), Nicholas (286), Ohio (327), Pendleton (69), Pleasants (90), Pocahontas (41), Preston (399), Putnam (655), Raleigh (737), Randolph (188), Ritchie (152), Roane (107), Summers (117), Taylor (168), Tucker (62), Tyler (111), Upshur (325), Wayne (480), Webster (72), Wetzel (193), Wirt (62), Wood (817), Wyoming (349). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

