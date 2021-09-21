Advertisement

Driver hits tree, police find drug paraphernalia inside vehicle

A driver lost control Tuesday morning along 3rd Avenue and crash his vehicle into a tree.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver told police Tuesday morning he was reaching for a cigarette when he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a tree.

The accident happened at 26th Street and 3rd Avenue, officials say.

The left lane of 3rd Avenue has been blocked off as crews clear the scene.

According to police, the driver has a suspended license for DUI and drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle.

Officers also say the driver appeared to be under the influence.

The driver was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

