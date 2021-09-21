Founder/CEO of Autism Services Center dies

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman described as a pioneer in the care and treatment of people with autism has died.

Dr. Ruth Sullivan, who was from Huntington, was the founder and longtime CEO of Autism Services Center. She was 97 years old.

Sullivan began her battle for human rights and dignity for people with developmental disabilities in the 1960s – a time when many doctors said uncaring mothers caused autism.

As a mother of seven, Sullivan not only challenged that theory -- but went on to work with doctors across the country on improving early diagnosis and treatment.

Autism Services now employs nearly 300 people.

