Gov. DeWine | More and more younger Ohioans are being hospitalized by COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is seeing its highest percentage of hospitalizations among those under 50 years old.

“The clear difference between these younger Ohioans and older Ohioans is the rate of vaccination,” said Gov. DeWine during a press briefing regarding the state’s response to the pandemic.

"The bottom line is that we’re seeing our highest levels ever of hospitalizations among those under 50 years old. The clear difference between these younger Ohioans and older Ohioans is the rate of vaccination," said Gov. DeWine Tuesday. (Gov. DeWine twitter)

“Today’s numbers show we have 459 newly reported hospitalizations of people of all ages in the last 24 hours - that’s our highest number since January. Even more startling is that more and more younger Ohioans are being admitted to the hospital for COVID,” said Gov. DeWine.

The Director of the Ohio Department of Health said Tuesday, the numbers Gov. DeWine outlined should grab the attention of all Ohioans, but especially the younger generation.

“They tell us that if you are young and unvaccinated, it is now probably only a question of when not if you get COVID-19. And, when you get it, without the protection of a vaccine they is a very real risk you’ll end up in the hospital or even in the obituary pages. The numbers really tell it all. COVID has changed and is now making younger Ohioans, who aren’t vaccinated, very sick. Don’t become a statistic.”

