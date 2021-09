HHS is top ranked team in Class AAA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High has had quite a turnaround the last 12 months. In 2020, they finished with a sub-500 record and they are now the top ranked team in Class AAA according to the WVSSAC computer rankings. HHS goes to Capital this Friday night. Here are the top 16 teams in each class.

Class AAA

1 HUNTINGTON

2 MARTINSBURG

3 UNIVERSITY

3 JEFFERSON

5 SOUTH CHARLESTON

6 BRIDGEPORT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

6 PRINCETON SENIOR

8 CABELL MIDLAND

9 SPRING VALLEY

9 GEORGE WASHINGTON

11 GREENBRIER EAST

12 LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

13 JOHN MARSHALL

14 Brooke High School

15 PARKERSBURG

15 SPRING MILLS HIGH SCHOOL

Class AA

1 FRANKFORT

2 KEYSER

3 HERBERT HOOVER

4 LINCOLN

5 INDEPENDENCE SENIOR

5 POCA

7 CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

8 POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

9 ROBERT C. BYRD

10 SCOTT

10 NICHOLAS COUNTY

12 LOGAN

13 ROANE COUNTY

14 NORTH MARION

14 LIBERTY (Raleigh)

16 FAIRMONT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

16 OAK GLEN HIGH SCHOOL

Class A

1 EAST HARDY

2 CAMERON

3 MADONNA

3 DODDRIDGE COUNTY

5 RITCHIE COUNTY

6 MAN HIGH SCHOOL

7 TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

8 WILLIAMSTOWN

9 MOOREFIELD

10 GREENBRIER WEST

10 GILMER COUNTY

12 WIRT COUNTY

12 SHERMAN

14 WHEELING CENTRAL CATHOLIC

14 CLAY-BATTELLE

16 POCAHONTAS COUNTY

16MOUNT VIEW HIGH SCHOOL

