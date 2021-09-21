Homeless issue up for debate in Charleston again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An age-old problem in the city of Charleston is back up for debate.

The proposal, which is now in committee, would ban camping in public places and create criminal penalties for those who do.

As the proposal is written now, a person must have permission from a property owner to camp in a public place.

The bill defines “camp” as to “reside temporarily in a place with shelter,” and includes things like a tent, lean-tos, sleeping bags, bedrolls, or other forms of temporary or permanent shelters.

The proposed punishment is for violating the law includes a fine of up to $500 and jail time of up to five days.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.