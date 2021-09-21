Advertisement

Homeless issue up for debate in Charleston again

Homelessness
Homelessness(KFDA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An age-old problem in the city of Charleston is back up for debate.

The proposal, which is now in committee, would ban camping in public places and create criminal penalties for those who do.

As the proposal is written now, a person must have permission from a property owner to camp in a public place.

The bill defines “camp” as to “reside temporarily in a place with shelter,” and includes things like a tent, lean-tos, sleeping bags, bedrolls, or other forms of temporary or permanent shelters.

The proposed punishment is for violating the law includes a fine of up to $500 and jail time of up to five days.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle accident
A crash has temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of US-35 in Gallia County.
Driver life flighted after semi roll over on US 35
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near East Dupont Avenue and Calvary...
Road back open after head-on collision
Police say they are looking for 3 male suspects.
Police identify victim of shooting

Latest News

Cereal bar opening
Bar serving cereal to open soon
Funeral held for WWII veteran
World War II veteran laid to rest
Autism Services founder dies
Autism Services founder dies
Funeral held for WWII veteran
Funeral held for WWII veteran