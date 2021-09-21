Kentucky State Police conducts death investigation in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An unidentified body was located in the Phelps area of Pike County Monday, according to the Pikeville Post of Kentucky State Police.

The discovery was made just after 9 a.m.

KSP troopers and detectives responded to the area after a caller advised officials that a body had been located.

The initial investigation indicated an unidentified body was located near an abandoned surface mining access road in the Phelps community.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

