Ky. man pardoned by Trump charged again with campaign-related crimes

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Kentucky man pardoned by President Donald Trump after his conviction in a 2012 bribery plot has been charged again with campaign-related crimes, this time involving a 2016 illegal campaign contribution scheme.

The man, 43-year-old Jesse Benton, was accused in an indictment unsealed Monday in federal court in D.C. Trump pardoned Benton in December after his conviction in a case involving false records and campaign reports to the Federal Election Commission.

The most recent case is similar in nature. Benton and Roy Douglas Wead are accused of conspiracy to solicit and cause an illegal campaign contribution by a Russian foreign national during the 2016 presidential election.

