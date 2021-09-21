Last of summer forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -So far the month of September has lived up to its overall hot and dry reputation. Two-thirds into the month and rainfall has been measured (less than 2″) and heat tempered (no 90 degree days at airports, but several 90 days downtown…where of course you and I live, work and play). So hot and dry days have been the norm kind-of-like Monday when highs made the mid-80s with a scant amount of late day-evening rain.

The heat and dryness are set to be throw away as first a wet then a cool weather pattern sets in. Look for Tuesday to shave 10 degrees off Thursday’s highs thanks to a cloud cover (lack of sun) and a few passing showers. Accumulations of rain will be negligible!

By Wednesday a surge of heat and humidity will team with some morning sun to send temperatures back into the 80s before afternoon and evening rain and thunder chase the hot air away. The change will come thanks to a passing cold front which will usher in the cooler autumn air just in time for the first of fall (the equinox occurs Wednesday afternoon just past 3). The prospects of street flooding downpours and power hits from strong winds will have to be closely monitored for the afternoon hours.

Looking ahead a surge of cool fall air will arrive in time for college and high school football by the weekend. This includes the Thundering Herd game in Boone and locally high school football action on Friday. Late week highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s will feel like October. Dare I predict the first hot chocolate night of the football season on Friday night? Well I won’t go there just yet!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.