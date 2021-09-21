Advertisement

Man, woman wanted in connection with murder

Kobe Rashawn Brown, 23, of Havaco and Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch are wanted in...
Kobe Rashawn Brown, 23, of Havaco and Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch are wanted in connection to a murder in Havaco.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man and a women in connection with a murder in Havaco.

The sheriff’s department is searching for Kobe Rashawn Brown, 23, of Havaco and Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch.

Both are wanted in connection with the murder deputies say happened Monday afternoon.

The pair was last seen in Havaco on Sunday, September 19.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and troopers with West Virginia State Police responded to the Havaco area on September 20.

The name of the victim will not be released until family is notified.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the McDowell County 911 center at 304-436-4106.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Man killed in motorcycle accident
A trooper escorts one of the escapees to a cruiser.
All escaped juveniles now in custody
Crews are responding to a multiple vehicle accident at the St. Albans Interstate Bridge.
UPDATE | I-64 reopens after multi-vehicle accident
Police say no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.
Woman riding bike hit, killed by car
Crews responded Monday to a fire at Outback Steakhouse at the Charleston Town Center.
Fire damages Charleston restaurant

Latest News

WV COVID-19 data 9 21 21
COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,337 new cases, 17 additional deaths reported
Putnam County Schools vote on new mask policy
Putnam County Schools vote on new mask policy
Foundation of Healthy Kentucky poll says vaccine hesitancy in Commonwealth decreasing
Foundation of Healthy Kentucky poll says vaccine hesitancy in Commonwealth decreasing
Charleston City Council honors late Councilman John Kennedy Bailey
Charleston City Council honors late Councilman John Kennedy Bailey