Man, woman wanted in connection with murder

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man and a women in connection with a murder in Havaco.

The sheriff’s department is searching for Kobe Rashawn Brown, 23, of Havaco and Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch.

Both are wanted in connection with the murder deputies say happened Monday afternoon.

The pair was last seen in Havaco on Sunday, September 19.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and troopers with West Virginia State Police responded to the Havaco area on September 20.

The name of the victim will not be released until family is notified.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the McDowell County 911 center at 304-436-4106.

