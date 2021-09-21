New pay-per-ride scooters touching down in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new mode of transportation has arrived in St. Albans. If you’ve visited the downtown area, you can’t miss them.

The scooters are from the Bird Rides company. In exchange for some cash, they’re ready for adults to ride. City officials say they want everyone to stay safe while they ride the scooters.

That means following the rules of the road and wearing a helmet.

“Police will give warnings for a period of time, but people wear your helmets,” St. Albans Mayor Scott James said. “You’re going to get a ticket if you don’t,” James says.

The mayor said people can also get tickets for riding underage because you have to be 18 to ride them. City officers will also be on the lookout for people riding in unauthorized areas. The app will let you know where you should and shouldn’t be. Prospective riders can also refer to the city’s golf cart ordinance for more information on where not to be.

The maximum speed on the scooters is 15 mph. To ride one, you have to download the app and fill out your personal info.

The mayor told WSAZ that the Bird Rides company contacted him. He says company officials told him that they have had success in cities the same size as St. Albans.

After doing some research, the mayor gave the scooters the green light. He says the city will make a small amount of money from having them.

“We will get some B and O tax off of it, but outside of that, no, we don’t get anything off the rentals or anything like that,” James said.

James says city workers will move the scooters to a safe spot if they are found in the roadway.

