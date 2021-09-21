Ohio high school football rankings are out

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Associated Press released their weekly high school football poll and Ironton is the highest ranked local team with undefeated Portsmouth Notre Dame still in the Division VII top ten at number seven. Here are the top ten in each division.

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18) 5-0

2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 5-0

3. Medina5-01704. Springfield 5-0

5. Marysville (1) 4-0

6. Columbus Upper Arlington 5-0

7. West Chester Lakota West 4-1

8. Massillon Jackson 5-0

9. Cincinnati Moeller 4-1

10. Centerville (1) 4-1

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine (11) 4-0

2. Cincinnati La Salle (11) 4-0

3. Kings Mills Kings 5-0

4. Medina Highland 4-1

5. Hudson 5-0

6. Willoughby South 5-0

7. Sunbury Big Walnut 5-0

8. Piqua 5-0

9. Akron Hoban 2-2

10. Avon Lake 4-1

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (14) 5-0

2. Hamilton Badin (5) 5-0

3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (2) 5-0

4. Granville 5-0

5. Aurora (1) 5-0

6. Millersburg West Holmes 5-0

7. Dover (1) 4-0

8. Steubenville 4-1

9. Streetsboro 4-0

10. Hamilton Ross 4-1

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 5-0

2. Bloom-Carroll 5-0

3. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (2) 3-0

4. Eaton (4) 5-0

5. Beloit West Branch 5-0

6. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 5-0

7. Van Wert 4-1

8. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 4-1

9. Waverly 4-0

10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (21) 4-1

2. Canfield S. Range 5-0

3. Tontogany Otsego (1) 5-0

4. Ironton 4-1

5. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0

6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0

7. Piketon 5-0

8. Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0

9. Pemberville Eastwood 5-0

10. Cincinnati Mariemont 4-1

DIVISION VI

1. Coldwater (17) 5-0

2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 4-0

3. Archbold (4) 5-0

4. Mechanicsburg 5-0

5. Columbia Station Columbia 5-0

6. Mogadore 4-1

7. Ashland Crestview 5-0

8. West Jefferson 5-0

9. Columbus Grove 5-0

10. Cols. Africentric 5-0

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22) 5-0

2. Newark Catholic 5-0

3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-0

4. Lucas 5-0

5. Norwalk St. Paul 5-0

6. New Bremen 4-1

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 5-0

8. Shadyside (1) 5-0

9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 5-0

10. New Madison Tri-Village 4-12

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.