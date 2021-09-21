Person dead in southeast Ohio shooting

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in part of Gallia County, Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Flagsprings Road in Walnut Township.

One person has been detained, according to the sheriff who said, “there is no threat to the community as a result of this incident.”

No names or no other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.