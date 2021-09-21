Person dead in southeast Ohio shooting
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A person died Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in part of Gallia County, Sheriff Matt Champlin said.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Flagsprings Road in Walnut Township.
One person has been detained, according to the sheriff who said, “there is no threat to the community as a result of this incident.”
No names or no other details have been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.