Putnam County implements school-by-school mask mandate

The Putnam County School Board met Monday night.
The Putnam County School Board met Monday night.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County School Board on Monday night approved a mask mandate that will be implemented on a school-by-school basis.

The measure that passed says that if 25 percent of students in grades 9-12 test positive for COVID, and 15% of those in K-8 are positive at a particular school, a mask mandate will be implemented for five days.

Board member Christian Wells made the motion.

For several weeks, the board has gone back and forth on masking and has heard parents on both sides of the issue.

