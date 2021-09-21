Advertisement

Sheriff seeks vandals in Putnam County

On Friday morning, county officials discovered graffiti and parts of the grass tore up with...
On Friday morning, county officials discovered graffiti and parts of the grass tore up with tire tracks at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is fed up with area vandals.

“It disappoints me that we have that going on,” he said.

For the last several days, his department has been getting reports of damage to the county fairgrounds, area parks and bathrooms.

He says sometime at night, juveniles have spray-painted obscene images on a newly renovated area of the Putnam County Fairgrounds.

Then vandals ripped out a bathroom sink at Eleanor Park and smashed it on the ground.

Other area parks say mirrors are being written on an almost nightly basis.

“There’s no excuse,” he said. “Destruction is no good, and kids need discipline. That’s what we’re gonna do here and make sure we instill a little discipline, even if we have to use the judicial system to do it.”

Eggleton says he recognizes the power of social media, including its ability to urge youth to act, including a recent TikTok Challenge called ‘Devious Licks.’ He says he also sees the value in using social media to help identify any suspects.

“Go do something, do something else with your time,” he said. “Be productive, not destructive.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or the Eleanor Police Department.

