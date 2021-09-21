Summer’s rowdy finale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tuesday’s shower pattern netted a general quarter to half inch in the rain bucket bringing the September total to close to 2″. After the rains ended the air maintained a humid, semi-tropical feel courtesy of a moist south wind. High school soccer games went off without a hitch though the pitches were a bit slick. Looking into Wednesday, that moist flow will team with a Canadian bred cold front to produce some rowdy mid-day and afternoon squalls.

Specifically Wednesday will start with a partly cloudy sky and warm breeze. Patchy fog will cling to the taller hills east of Charleston into the high country. By mid-morning a swath of showers will be approaching from Central Kentucky armed with gusty winds and a rumble or 2 of thunder. That line of showers will turn into squalls as it intercepts the 75-80 degree late morning-early afternoon air in its path. So an afternoon storm watch seems likely especially along the Ohio, Big Sandy rivers into the Kanawha Valley. Where these squalls hit hardest, they are likely to produce strong winds and power hits as well as localized street flooding. So we will be watching Doppler radar at Newschannel 3 and at wsaz.com and the mobile app all day long.

After the rain a rush of cool winds will blow into the region with a westerly trajectory. Those west winds will be drier though some drizzle or mist will start the dawn of Thursday.

Look for lows in the 40s starting Thursday morning into the weekend with daytime highs in the 60s to near 70. So a few home heating units may kick in for a night or two though the overall pattern is conducive to heating and cooling units getting a welcome break heading into next week.

