Two local teams are in top 5
WVU & Herd still ranked high by college coaches
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a 2-2 tie Friday night, #4 WVU stayed in that spot while Marshall moved up to #5 in the latest top 25 rankings by the United Soccer Coaches Association. The Mountaineers host Dayton tonight at Dick Diesk Stadium while the Herd hosts #20 Akron. Here’s the full list of teams for week four.
1 Georgetown University 6-0-0
2 Clemson University 7-0-0
3 University Of Washington 6-0-0
4 West Virginia University 4-0-2
5 Marshall University 3-1-2
6 Duke University 5-1-0
7 University of Maryland 6-1-0
8 University Of Tulsa 6-0-0
9 University of New Hampshire 7-0-0
10 University Of Kentucky 5-0-1
11 Loyola Marymount University 8-0-1
12 Virginia Tech 3-1-2
13 Southern Methodist University 4-0-2
14San Diego State University2102355-0-2
15 University Of Pittsburgh 4-3-0
16 Saint Louis University 4-0-3
17 Bowling Green State University 5-1-1
18 Lipscomb University 5-0-2
19 Grand Canyon University 5-1-0
20 University Of Akron 4-1-1
21 Rutgers University 7-0-1
22 Santa Clara University 6-1-0
23 Florida International University 4-1-1
24 Providence College 4-1-1
25 University Of Louisville 4-2-0
