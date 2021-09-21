Two local teams are in top 5

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a 2-2 tie Friday night, #4 WVU stayed in that spot while Marshall moved up to #5 in the latest top 25 rankings by the United Soccer Coaches Association. The Mountaineers host Dayton tonight at Dick Diesk Stadium while the Herd hosts #20 Akron. Here’s the full list of teams for week four.

1 Georgetown University 6-0-0

2 Clemson University 7-0-0

3 University Of Washington 6-0-0

4 West Virginia University 4-0-2

5 Marshall University 3-1-2

6 Duke University 5-1-0

7 University of Maryland 6-1-0

8 University Of Tulsa 6-0-0

9 University of New Hampshire 7-0-0

10 University Of Kentucky 5-0-1

11 Loyola Marymount University 8-0-1

12 Virginia Tech 3-1-2

13 Southern Methodist University 4-0-2

14San Diego State University2102355-0-2

15 University Of Pittsburgh 4-3-0

16 Saint Louis University 4-0-3

17 Bowling Green State University 5-1-1

18 Lipscomb University 5-0-2

19 Grand Canyon University 5-1-0

20 University Of Akron 4-1-1

21 Rutgers University 7-0-1

22 Santa Clara University 6-1-0

23 Florida International University 4-1-1

24 Providence College 4-1-1

25 University Of Louisville 4-2-0

