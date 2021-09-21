World War II veteran laid to rest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A World War II veteran was laid to rest Monday afternoon.

Edward Brown, a member of The Greatest Generation, four in four major battles across both the European and Pacific theaters of war.

Those battles included the invasions of Normandy and Southern France, as well as the invasion of Okinawa and the Phillipines Liberation. His service included two tours of duty.

Monday, he was laid to rest at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Charleston with full military honors including a 21-gun salute.

“Little Brownie,” as he was known, loved to fish. He owned several businesses including Tri-Pro of Charleston, ACME Spring and Radiator or Charleston and BFS Welding of Summersville.

He was 97 years old.

