Airport wildlife dog getting some much-needed backup

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of Yeager Airport’s smallest employees could get a helping paw soon. Airport officials are working on getting a second wildlife service dog.

Many are familiar with Hercules, the wildlife chaser at Yeager. Airport officials say he has reduced the wildlife population by 75% since he’s been working there, but he can run anywhere from 3 to 5 miles daily.

So, they’re working on getting him a buddy -- all so he can get some much-needed rest.

“So, we have talked about getting a second wildlife dog, and (we’re) looking into that for the reason to make sure Hercules has a long and happy life,” said Rachel Urbanski, public affairs specialist with Yeager Airport.

It’s Hercules’ job is to keep animals off of the runway, and Urbanski said there can be turkeys, geese and even deer out there. So, it’s important to keep a dog like Hercules around, so everyone coming in and out of the airport can travel safely.

“I mean, look at the miracle on the Hudson (River). All it took was a flock of birds to tear down that plane, so his role here is very important,” Urbanski said.

Yeager officials are still looking for the perfect match. But they are already playing around with names that are connected to Hercules.

