Advertisement

Airport wildlife dog getting some much-needed backup

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of Yeager Airport’s smallest employees could get a helping paw soon. Airport officials are working on getting a second wildlife service dog.

Many are familiar with Hercules, the wildlife chaser at Yeager. Airport officials say he has reduced the wildlife population by 75% since he’s been working there, but he can run anywhere from 3 to 5 miles daily.

So, they’re working on getting him a buddy -- all so he can get some much-needed rest.

“So, we have talked about getting a second wildlife dog, and (we’re) looking into that for the reason to make sure Hercules has a long and happy life,” said Rachel Urbanski, public affairs specialist with Yeager Airport.

It’s Hercules’ job is to keep animals off of the runway, and Urbanski said there can be turkeys, geese and even deer out there. So, it’s important to keep a dog like Hercules around, so everyone coming in and out of the airport can travel safely.

“I mean, look at the miracle on the Hudson (River). All it took was a flock of birds to tear down that plane, so his role here is very important,” Urbanski said.

Yeager officials are still looking for the perfect match. But they are already playing around with names that are connected to Hercules.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gallia County sheriff says one person is dead and another has been detained.
One dead in southeast Ohio shooting
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
IRS announces a backlog of child tax credit payments
A driver lost control Tuesday morning along 3rd Avenue and crash his vehicle into a tree.
Driver hits tree, police find drug paraphernalia inside vehicle
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky; vehicle sought
A trooper escorts one of the escapees to a cruiser.
All escaped juveniles now in custody

Latest News

Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement
Group of Ky. lawmakers calls for special session to discuss hospital staffing shortages
Group of Ky. lawmakers calls for special session to discuss hospital staffing shortages
The town hopes to annex the land that will be the new Clendenin Elementary School.
Clendenin hopes to annex area around new elementary school
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement
Gallipolis Shake Shoppe sues Ironton Shake Shoppe for trademark infringement
Kentucky National Guard easing strain on regional hospitals
‘The heroes are wearing camouflage’: Kentucky National Guard easing strain on regional hospitals